Watch: Farmer’s bittersweet reunion with animals who survived Hurricane Harvey

ALDINE, Texas- Like many residents in Texas, Lester Morrow was forced to evacuate from his home as Hurricane Harvey moved into the Lone Star State.

Morrow says the heavy rainfall sent the San Jacinto River over its banks, which flooded his property.

He says he worked to get as many of his animals out of the way as possible, but many of his livestock were too big to move. Instead, he says he moved them to the highest ground on his property and prayed they would survive.

He told KHOU that he didn’t think most of the animals would survive, adding that he hoped they didn’t suffer.

When he arrived back at his farm, he had no idea what he would find.

As he was walking up his damaged driveway, he begins crying when he sees Patty, a potbelly pig.

“All of a sudden out of nowhere, that damn pig starts waddling up toward me,” he said.

In addition to Patty, Meg the goat also survived the storm along with several horses and a donkey.

“How did you survive that?” he asks through tears.

Sadly, about 17 animals died in the storm.