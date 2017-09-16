Driver beware: Cars damaged in Harvey and Irma could end up in Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Both state officials and experts are warning drivers about flood-damaged cars from Texas and Florida.

Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John. Doak's says scammers could try and sell these cars in Oklahoma and experts say a million vehicles could have been damaged in the recent hurricanes.

A local car wholesaler says taking a closer look at a used car could save you from buying a rust bucket.

“It’s going to be probably a few months before they start getting washed and scrubbed," said Michael Boyd with First Rate Autos.

“Something you want to look at is up in the corners and the seals. You’ll see mud hidden up under the panels," he said. “They’ll steam clean and shine everything and then times the headlights, you want to watch outer the edges because when the vehicle is submerged in water, you’ll get some dirt silt they can’t clean out of here.”

Boyd also says to inspect every inch of the interior. Look under the carpet and the seats for rust and look for water lines on the inside walls of the vehicle.

“If you start seeing rust marks and things like that, that’s indications there’s been water inside the vehicle.”

Flood-damaged cars will often have electrical issues.

“Dome lights stop working, windows stop going up and down, the seat stops moving forward on the track," said Boyd.

Ultimately, if you buy a flood-damaged car, the problems it gives you can simply be yours.

“You can have a vehicle that basically becomes inoperable," said Boyd.