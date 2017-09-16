Escapee who stole transport van in Oklahoma arrested in Pennsylvania

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. – The search for one inmate who escaped custody and stole a transport van in Oklahoma has ended.

Last month, authorities began searching for 32-year-old Andrew Foy and 37-year-old Darren Walp after they escaped a prison transport company and allegedly stole the transport van as it was driving through northwestern Oklahoma.

Major County Sheriff Steve Randolph says Foy and Walp overpowered two transport officers and took the van on U.S. 412 north of Fairview, about 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

Randolph says the van was found about 13 miles away in Ringwood, and an empty gun holster was found inside the vehicle.

At that point, officials believed the two were driving a truck that was reported stolen from a nearby oilfield company.

The investigation took a turn when Walp and Foy were positively identified on surveillance video at the Quik Trip on the Turner Turnpike near Sapulpa.

They were allegedly driving a 2007 black Peterbilt semi-truck with Oklahoma license plate “706493,” which was stolen from a location in El Reno.

Now, investigators say there has been a break in the case.

The Major County Sheriff’s Office announced that Andrew Foy was taken into custody in Pennsylvania.

Authorities also announced that the stolen pickup truck that was taken from Ringwood has been found in Lawton.

At this point, Walp is still on the run.

Arrest warrants have been issued by the Major County District Court for Foy and Walp on charges including kidnapping, escape, robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and assault and battery with intent to commit a felony.

If you have any information on Walp’s whereabouts, call the Major County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 227-4471.