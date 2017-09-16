Frontier Airlines fined $1.5 million for long tarmac delays

WASHINGTON - Frontier Airlines has been fined over $1 million for violating a rule regarding long tarmac delays.
The Department of Transportation says it ordered Frontier Airlines to pay a $1.5 million fine following an investigation into long tarmac delays.
Officials say the investigation revealed that 12 flights at Denver International Airport remained on the tarmac for more than three hours without letting passengers deplane.
The Department of Transportation released the following statement to KDVR:
"Of the $1.5 million assessed, $900,000 will be credited to Frontier for compensation provided to passengers on the affected flights and also passengers on other delayed flights. The $1.5 million fine represents the second highest amount assessed against an airline for violating the tarmac delay rule, following $1.6 million fines assessed against American Airlines in 2016 and Southwest Airlines in 2015."
Frontier Airlines blames the delays on 'operational challenges.'
"Frontier remains committed to complying with DOT rules and regulations, including those relating to lengthy tarmac delays. During last December’s crippling storm, our operation in Denver was faced with a myriad of operational challenges. We have since revised our procedures for irregular winter weather operations and have worked with DIA’s airport authority to implement a drop-and-go deplaning process that will prevent any future occurrences," a statement from the company read.