Heat to continue across Oklahoma ahead of weak cold front

OKLAHOMA CITY – The last few days of summer will really bring on the heat!

By Saturday afternoon, temperatures are expected to be in the 90s across Oklahoma.

However, a weak cold front is moving south and will stall out across Oklahoma this weekend.

That will mean variable clouds and sunshine with hot, humid, breezy weather conditions across the state.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible as the front moves south and stalls out through the weekend. It isn’t expected to be a washout, so don’t cancel plans but keep an eye to the sky. Highs this weekend 80s and 90s with plenty of humidity!

As the front fades away, the rain chances drop off mid next week but return by the end of next week as a strong jet stream evolves over the Rockies and slowly moves east into Oklahoma.

Have a great weekend!