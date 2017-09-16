KFOR celebrates first weekend of Oklahoma State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – The smell of corn dogs, cotton candy and barbeque filled the air at the Oklahoma State Fair. Thousands of visitors flocked to take in the sights, sounds and smells of this exciting annual event.

Vendors selling everything from hot dogs to hot tubs were on hand.

Food is always popular at the Oklahoma State Fair, where you can find everything from chocolate covered bacon to pizza on a stick.

The staff from Oklahoma’s News 4 was on hand to meet and greet visitors, sign autographs and play Spin To Win, the popular prize wheel.

The State Fair continues through Sunday, September 24th.

Drop by and see us at the State Fair on Sunday starting at 10 a.m.