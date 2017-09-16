Cowboys Unstoppable: Take 42-7 Lead In Second

The Oklahoma State Cowboys travelled Northeast to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in Heinz Field.

Tyron Johnson was absent from the opening kick return for OSU.

All it took was two minutes, the Cowboys marched right up the field in a seven play, 75 yard drive and found the end zone on a 20 yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Justice Hill.

The Cowboys next possession took a little bit longer, but Mason Rudolph connected for his seventh touchdown pass of the season on a 54 yard strike to Dillon Stoner. OSU jumped out to a 14-0 lead with 7:46 left in the first.

Mason Rudolph worked some magic, with a collapsed pocket on 3rd and 11, he kept the play alive and found Marcel Ateman for a 69 yard touchdown. OSU continued to roll with a 21-0 lead before the end of the first.

OSU kept firing in the second. In their fastest drive of the game, Jalen McCleskey found the end zone on the receiving end of an eight yard pass from Rudolph. The drive lasted 1:14. Cowboys up 28-0 with 13:41 remaining in the half.

Make that a pair of touchdowns for McCleskey, on the very next drive, Rudolph hit his inside receiver again for a 40 yard touchdown reception.

Pitt finally found the end zone with less than ten minutes in the half, Chawntez Mos capped off a four play, 87 yard drive with a six yard touchdown run. The Cowboys maintained a comfortable 35-7 lead.

OSU maintained a balanced offensive attack, Justice Hill found the promised land again, a 15 yard touchdown pushing the Cowboys out to a 35 point cushion with 6:15 to go in the second.