Oklahoma City Thunder hopes to make ‘statement’ with new uniform

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many sports fans are focused on football season, the Oklahoma City Thunder is making waves with its new uniforms.

On Friday, the Thunder and Nike released the third uniform for the 2017-2018 season.

The ‘Statement Edition’ features ‘OKC’ on the chest, while the back features blue and navy tone-on-tone stripes. Officials say the image is supposed to remind people of sound waves, and was inspired by Thunder fans’ reputation as ‘Loud City.’

The Thunder will wear the uniforms at least seven times at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

OKC. Big & Bold. Sunset on Navy. Get ready #LoudCity. Here's our 3rd uni for 17-18. Statement Edition. #NikexNBA pic.twitter.com/WSml7UegVT — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) September 16, 2017

The ‘Statement edition’ uniforms will be on sale beginning Nov. 24 at the Thunder Shop at Chesapeake Energy Arena.