× Sooner Freshmen Shine, Take Command With 35-14 Lead In Third

The No. 2 Sooners welcomed in the Green Wave of Tulane coming off an emotional win over Ohio State.

Tulane took Memorial Stadium by surprise, being the first to score following the 5 PM kickoff. Dontrell Hilliard powered into the end zone on a two yard run, and the Green Wave jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

Baker Mayfield responded with an 82 yard touchdown pass to freshman CeeDee Lamb to tie the game in the first.

But Tulane was not finished making Sooner fans sweat, quarterback Johnathan Brantley pushed his team out to a 14-7 lead when he called his own number for a 14 yard touchdown run.

Mayfield found a man in Lamb again, to respond with a 22 yard touchdown pass. The game was tied at 14 at the start of the second quarter.

Oklahoma did not lead the football game until freshman Parnell Motley came up with a 77 yard pick six with less than ten minutes remaining in the half.

The Sooners settled into a rhythm as the second quarter progressed and jumped out to a 14 point lead when Mayfield passed to Abdul Adams for a 20 yard touchdown.

At half, OU led Tulane 28-14.

The Sooner freshmen continued to shine in the third quarter when Marcelias Sutton scored on a nine yard touchdown run to put Oklahoma up 35-14.