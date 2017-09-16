Trial set to begin for brothers accused of hitting, killing Oklahoma teen

TULSA, Okla. – Jury selection is scheduled to begin in a case against two brothers accused of killing a woman and injuring another in 2015.

Gage and Dakota Shriver are charged with second-degree murder after a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The brothers are accused of running over Noelle New and Maranda Talley in 2015. New died from injuries she sustained at the scene, and Talley was seriously injured but survived.

“Her dream was to go to OU; I think about that a lot. Where she would be in college now, in this point of her life, milestones that she’s missed. Her 21st birthday is in November this year,” said Brandy Whitmire, Noelle New’s mother.

Gage and Dakota Shriver are accused of being drunk when they hit New and Talley and fled the scene.

Their mother is also accused of removing evidence from the crash.

On Monday, jury selection is set to begin in the second-degree murder case against the pair.

According to FOX 23, Dakota Shriver’s attorneys have filed a jurisdiction motion, asking the judge to dismiss the case since he’s Native American and the crash occurred on tribal land.

The judge will rule on that motion before jury selection begins.