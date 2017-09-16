× Two people injured after shooting in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after two people were injured during a shooting in northeast OKC on Saturday night.

The shooting occured shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Dolphin Wharton park, located off NE 63rd and Braniff Drive.

Police say the two victims, a male, and a female, were both transported to a local hospital. One of the victims is being treated for a head wound.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The park is shut down while police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.