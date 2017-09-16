Two people injured after shooting in northeast Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating after two people were injured during a shooting in northeast OKC on Saturday night.
The shooting occured shortly after 6:30 p.m. at the Dolphin Wharton park, located off NE 63rd and Braniff Drive.
Police say the two victims, a male, and a female, were both transported to a local hospital. One of the victims is being treated for a head wound.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
The park is shut down while police are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.