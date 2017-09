Georgia Tech police fatally shoot student after knife confrontation

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the fatal shooting of a Georgia Tech student by campus police late Saturday after the student was confronted about carrying a knife.

According to the GBI, Georgia Tech police officers responded to a 911 call about a person with a knife and a gun on the downtown Atlanta campus at 11:17 p.m.

The GBI said, when officers arrived, they found Scott Schultz, 21, outside a dormitory with a knife. Schultz went by the name Scout Schultz, according to friends and Schultz’s Facebook page.

A cellphone video taken by a Georgia Tech student from his dorm room across the street shows the confrontation play out in the brightly-lit entrance to a parking garage. At least two officers have their guns drawn as Schultz walks toward them with arms down.

A knife is not visible in the cellphone video seen by CNN. Footage shot by WSB after the shooting, however, shows a metal, flip-open utility tool that would likely include a small blade, lying on the ground.

“Come on, man, drop the knife,” one officer said.

“Come on, let’s drop it,” another officer said.

Schultz walks toward them slowly and shouts “Shoot me!”

“No, drop the knife,” the first officer said.

The officers repeatedly tell Schultz to drop the knife, and one says “Nobody wants to hurt you.”

Another said “What’s going on, man?”

More officers’ voices are heard, telling Schultz not to move and to drop the knife. Schultz pauses briefly then takes three steps forward before being shot once and falling to the ground.

Schultz died at a hospital.

Georgia Tech said Schultz was a fourth-year computer engineering major from the Atlanta suburb of Lilburn. Schultz also had a minor in biomedical engineering and planned to work on medical devices, according to a profile on the website of the Georgia Tech Pride Alliance, where Schultz was president.

The profile said Schultz identified as nonbinary and intersex and preferred the pronouns they and them.

“We are all deeply saddened by what has occurred,” the Pride Alliance said Sunday in a statement on its website. “They have been the driving force behind Pride Alliance for the past two years. They pushed us to do more events and a larger variety events, and we would not be the organization we are known as without their constant hard work and dedication. Their leadership allowed us to create change across campus and in the Atlanta community. Scout always reminded us to think critically about the intersection of identities and how a multitude of factors play into one’s experience on Tech’s campus and beyond. We love you Scout, and we will continue to push for change.”

The group planned a vigil for Schultz Monday night on campus.

A spokesman for the Georgia Tech Police Department, Lance Wallace, told CNN their officers do not carry stun guns.