Officials respond to officer-involved shooting in Chickasha
CHICKASHA, Okla. – Officials are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Grady County.
The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. on Sunday in south Chickasha.
Officials said two officers were serving a search warrant, when they were shot.
One has been reportedly airlifted to a local hospital.
Officials said the suspect was barricaded in a residence but is now in custody.
US 81 has been closed north- and southbound from Almar to Country Club, including most access roads.
35.052565 -97.936433