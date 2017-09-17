× Officials respond to officer-involved shooting in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Officials are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Grady County.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. on Sunday in south Chickasha.

Officials said two officers were serving a search warrant, when they were shot.

One has been reportedly airlifted to a local hospital.

BREAKING: Two officers shot in Chickasha while serving a warrant. One air lifted to hospital. More info on @kfor. — Joleen Chaney (@JoleenChaney) September 17, 2017

Officials said the suspect was barricaded in a residence but is now in custody.

US 81 has been closed north- and southbound from Almar to Country Club, including most access roads.