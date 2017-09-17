Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar
Officials respond to officer-involved shooting in Chickasha

Posted 4:20 pm, September 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:45PM, September 17, 2017

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Officials are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Grady County.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. on Sunday in south Chickasha.

Officials said two officers were serving a search warrant, when they were shot.

One has been reportedly airlifted to a local hospital.

Officials said the suspect was barricaded in a residence but is now in custody.

US 81 has been closed north- and southbound from Almar to Country Club, including most access roads.