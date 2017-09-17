Police investigating stabbing in west Oklahoma City

Officials are investigating a stabbing that occurred around 7:00 Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of 400 S. Meridian on reports of a possible stabbing.

One female victim was transported to a local hospital, her condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a military uniform.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle is a white Dodge Challenger with Texas tags and a black stripe down the middle of the car.