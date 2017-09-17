Scattered showers, storms for your Sunday

OKLAHOMA – A cold front is moving slowly south and will stall across Oklahoma today and tonight.

We’re expecting numerous to scattered showers and t’storms this morning, afternoon and tonight, some will be heavy. Don’t cancel any plans, but keep an eye to the sky and have back up plans ready in case t’storms impact your area. Some of the t’storms will produce heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. Lightning is always a concern during t’storms, so go inside if t’storms approach.

Click here for a live interactive radar.

The front will lift north and fade away by Monday afternoon, so the rest of this week should be warm / hot and humid with only isolated t’storm chances. Highs mainly 80s to mid 90s with lots of humidity.

A big storm trough out west should eventually move east and increase our chances for showers and t’storms later next weekend or next week.