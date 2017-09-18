Account mix up? Kevin Durant defends himself, slams Thunder in tweets

OKLAHOMA CITY – An NBA superstar is feeling the heat after he appeared to trash talk the Oklahoma City Thunder on social media.

On July 4, 2016, Kevin Durant announced that he would be leaving the Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors.

Following his decision, Durant was blasted by analysts for supposedly picking the team that provided him with the easiest road to a championship.

Even after winning a Finals MVP trophy and a championship, it seems that critics may still be getting under Durant’s skin.

On Sunday night, a series of strange tweets came from Durant’s verified account. The wording made many analysts think that Durant may use alternate social media profiles to defend himself against trolls.

One Twitter user tweeted at Durant: “Man I respect the hell outta you but give me one legitimate reason for leaving okc other than getting a championship.”

From his verified account, Durant responded: “He didn’t like the organization or playing for Billy Donovan. His roster wasn’t that good, it was just him and russ.” Another tweet read, “Imagine taking russ off that team, see how bad they were. Kd can’t win a championship with those cats.”

KD has secret accounts that he uses to defend himself and forgot to switch to them when he was replying to this guy I'm actually speechless pic.twitter.com/9245gnpa3c — 🐗 1-1 / ✭ 1-1 (@harrisonmc15) September 18, 2017

Shortly after the tweets were posted, they were deleted from Durant’s account. However, it was too late and many Twitter users captured screenshots of the exchange.

The bizarre incident has many believing the Durant forgot to sign out of his official Twitter account before responding to the tweets.

kevin durant when he sees slander on the TL pic.twitter.com/czxHXzKKkN — harsh (@IamHarshDave) September 18, 2017

I guess Kevin Durant can no longer say he doesn't care what the haters think. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 18, 2017

"I'm not mad, I just made special hater shoes & set up burner twitter accounts to defend myself but I'm definitely not mad" -Kevin Durant — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 18, 2017

Kevin Durant and his social media manager who was defending his honor pic.twitter.com/LvfuTNefD3 — Spike Eskin (@SpikeEskin) September 18, 2017