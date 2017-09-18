Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar

Authorities investigating after body discovered near I-40 construction zone

Posted 11:23 am, September 18, 2017, by , Updated at 11:26AM, September 18, 2017

Road Construction / Cropped Photo: kxln univision 45 / CC BY-SA 3.0 DE

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a body was reportedly found outside a car near a busy interstate.

On Monday morning, investigators were called to a vehicle near I-40 and Hwy 177 near a construction zone.

Officials tell KFOR that a construction worker spotted the vehicle and went to get a closer look when he noticed a body near the car.

At this point, the victim’s name and manner of death have not been released.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is on its way to help with the investigation.