Authorities investigating after body discovered near I-40 construction zone

SHAWNEE, Okla. – Authorities are investigating after a body was reportedly found outside a car near a busy interstate.

On Monday morning, investigators were called to a vehicle near I-40 and Hwy 177 near a construction zone.

Officials tell KFOR that a construction worker spotted the vehicle and went to get a closer look when he noticed a body near the car.

At this point, the victim’s name and manner of death have not been released.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is on its way to help with the investigation.