Authorities investigating following death of Oklahoma County Jail inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma County are investigating following the death of an inmate.

Around 1 a.m. on Sunday, officials say 62-year-old Trenton Cole was taken from the Oklahoma County Jail to the hospital for medical issues.

On Monday morning, investigators with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office learned that Cole had passed away at the hospital.

Authorities say Cole was taken into custody on Sept. 6 after he was convicted of possession of drugs in the presence of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Now, officials are waiting for the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine Cole’s exact cause of death.