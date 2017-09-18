Cooking with Kyle: Creating the State Fair funnel cakes at home

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you can’t make it to the Oklahoma State Fair, why not make some of the fair food at home?

Funnel cakes are the quintessential State Fair food; they appeal to all ages and are actually easy to make. I like to top them with ice cream and fruit, but they are equally delicious dusted with powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar.

3 large eggs

1/4 cup sugar

2 cups whole milk

1 t Vanilla extract

3 2/3 cups flour

1 t salt

2 t baking powder

Vegetable oil or shortening for frying

Powdered sugar or cinnamon/sugar combo for dusting.

Whisk eggs and sugar together – add milk and vanilla and whisk again. The add the dry ingredients and whisk until smooth – do not over mix (similar to pancake batter.)

In a large, heavy skillet, add 3 inches of oil and heat to 350-360 degrees. Ladle or pour batter into a funnel, covering hole at bottom with fingertip. Release batter into pan while moving funnel in circular or criss-cross design.

Brown on each side 2-3 minutes or until golden. Remove to paper towel lined tray, drain and dust with powdered sugar or cinnamon/sugar mixture. Serve immediately!