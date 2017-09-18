Cowboy and Sooner Honored by Big 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our state's Big 12 teams each had a player honored in the conference's weekly awards on Monday.

Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Rudolph threw for 497 yards against Pittsburgh, the third most in a game in OSU history, including a school record 423 yards in the first half.

Five of his passes went for touchdowns in OSU's 59-21 rout of the Panthers.

Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Brown caught six passes for 155 yards and an 87-yard touchdown in the Sooners' 56-14 win over Tulane.

Brown's touchdown was his first as a Sooner after transferring from the College of the Canyons.