Dogs seized from Warr Acres man charged with animal cruelty

WARR ACRES, Okla. – Police discovered three dogs found dead or dying in a quiet Warr Acres neighborhood’s backyard.

Now, owner Andy Scoggins is charged with cruelty to an animal.

Neighbors alerted police to the suffering dogs. When officers arrived at the 6000 block of Redmond Court, they discovered the animals in abysmal conditions.

The two dogs who greeted officers were very malnourished, covered with ticks from head to toe, had open wounds and were bleeding from their ears.

A third dog was found dead near an air conditioning unit.

“He told our officers the deceased animal he believed to be alive that morning and that he had fed and watered the dogs that morning,” said Warr Acres Police Chief Roger Patty.

But, according to court documents, the only water available “was stagnant and filled with a large amount of maggots.” Food bowls were empty.

The dogs were seized and taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment.

Officers said the vet didn’t think one of the bigger of the two dogs would survive.

Now, the dogs will remain in the city’s custody until the case is disposed.