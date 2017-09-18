Family members discover 19-year-old’s body in Oklahoma City park

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for clues after a man’s body was found in an Oklahoma City park.

Around 2 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to Harlow Park after witnesses reported finding a body.

When police arrived at the park, located in the 4800 block of N.W. 19th St., they were met by the victim’s family.

Family members told officers that they became concerned when 19-year-old Wilson Perez did not come home, so they began searching nearby areas.

They ultimately found Perez’s body in the park near the soccer field.

At this point, investigators say they believe Perez was murdered. However, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.