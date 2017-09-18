Man facing murder charge after Oklahoma City teen dies following assault

OKLAHOMA CITY – Investigators say one man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Oklahoma City teenager.

On October 18, 2016, Tyree Ivy, then 18, was dropped off at OU Medical Center after being assaulted near the intersection of N.E. 36th and Springlake Drive.

Ivy was in critical condition.

“He had severe head trauma. It appears that he is in a permanent vegetative state,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with Oklahoma City Police Department, told KFOR in November 2016.

Tyree’s mother spoke with KFOR, saying she didn’t want to leave her son’s side while he was in the hospital.

“He is not a bad kid. Tyree likes everybody. Anybody that you talk to about him says good things about him,” Tammie Ivy said.

Officials said that three people were there when Ivy was dropped off at the hospital. However, all three people left before police could speak with any of them.

“It’s like a situation where I’m angry but I’m grateful, because they could have just left my baby by the road somewhere and just left him there to die. So, I’m grateful they brought him to the hospital, but I don’t understand why they did what they did to my baby,” Tammie said.

Ivy suffered severe brain damage and underwent multiple brain surgeries.

On July 12, 2017, Ivy passed away at his home in northwest Oklahoma City due to injuries he sustained in the assault.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner ruled his manner of death a homicide.

Now, police have filed a criminal complaint against a man in connection with Ivy’s death.

Police say Trent Colbert and another man carried Ivy into the hospital after the assault. However, he left the scene before officers arrived.

Authorities say Colbert was already in custody at the Oklahoma County Jail on an array of charges.

Now, officials say Colbert is facing a charge of second-degree murder.