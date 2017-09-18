Oklahoma dog credited with slowing down burglary suspect

TULSA, Okla. – What a good girl!

A Tulsa family credits their Golden Retriever with helping to slow down a burglary suspect.

Kevin Coley and his wife, Barbara, adopted a Golden Retriever about seven years ago and named her Brandi.

Since then, they say Brandi has always been loving and affectionate toward everyone; never showing any signs of aggression.

However, a burglary suspect got the worst of the dog when he decided to jump into the Coley’s back yard.

After breaking into a neighbor’s home, police told FOX 23 that two burglary suspects split up to try and find hiding spots.

Ron Johnson made the mistake of hopping the fence into the Coley’s back yard.

Brandi, who is known to bark, actually pinned Johnson to the fence and held him there until he was able to hop back over the fence.

Tulsa police ended up finding him hiding in a portable bathroom.

A K9 officer also found Jackie Treat hiding under a pile of clothes inside the neighbor’s home.

They were both arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary.