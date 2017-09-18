× Oklahoma non-profit trying to raise money to continue food pantry delivery service

OKLAHOMA CITY — A local non profit is trying to raise money to continue their food pantry delivery service after their truck broke down.

The Other Options Friends Food Pantry provides hundred of Oklahomans who’ve been affected by HIV/AIDS with food every week through their delivery service.

They received some grant money for a sprinter truck.

However, the truck has since developed several issues and needs repairs.

In order to continue serving Oklahomas, Other Options if trying to raise funds to get the truck fixed.

If you’d like to donate, you can find contact information at https://otheroptionsokc.org/​.