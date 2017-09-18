Oklahoma’s singing ventriloquist has message for fans ahead of finals performance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma girl is moving on to the finals in a national talent competition!

12-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer is a singing ventriloquist from Oklahoma City who is winning hearts across the country.

Following her first performance on the competition, she was given the Golden Buzzer by Mel B, meaning she advanced all the way to the live shows.

The judges praised her performance and the audience gave her a standing ovation.

“We had an act early on, who were very good but I’m not gonna remember them in an hour. I’m gonna remember you in a week, in a month, in a year. You’re both brilliant and when you’ve got it, you’ve got it,” said Simon Cowell.

On Wednesday, Darci Lynne learned that she was one of five acts to move on to the finals of America’s Got Talent.

Now, the Oklahoma-native will compete against stand up comic Preacher Lawson, Sarah Carson and her collie, singer Evie Clair and musician Chase Goehring.

The 12-year-old says despite the stress of competing against the other 'America's Got Talent' contestants, she's having a lot of fun and has made some great friends.

On Monday, Darci Lynne spoke with KFOR and has a special message for her home state.

"The state of Oklahoma is great, they are all so supportive. I love living there, and I love all you guys!" Darci Lynne said.

You can watch the final acts perform on ‘America’s Got Talent’ on NBC on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The winner will be crowned on Wednesday night.