One officer remains in hospital after being shot serving search warrant in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Officials say one officer in Grady County is still in the hospital after being shot while serving a search warrant.

On Sunday afternoon, officers with the Chickasha Police Department were serving a search warrant in the 3500 block of S. 4th St.

While at the scene, investigators say shots were fired from a man inside the building.

“Subject’s moving through the building. Randomly firing through the walls. East side, west side, rounds coming out,” an officer can be heard saying on the 911 call. “Shots fired! Large amount. Subject barricaded. We have one of our officers shot.”

Two officers were shot during the exchange of gunfire.

Officials say the suspect, who was identified as 61-year-old Alex Warren Klinger, barricaded himself inside the home for several hours before surrendering to authorities.

Investigators say Klinger was also injured during the shoot out and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On Monday afternoon, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says one officer remains in the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

However, the other has been released.

Officials say Klinger will also be released from the hospital soon and booked into the Grady County Jail.