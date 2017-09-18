Organization raising funds to build Bill of Rights monument at Oklahoma Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY – A nonprofit organization is raising funds to build a new monument on the grounds of the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Several former state leaders are working to raise money to build a Bill of Rights monument on the Capitol grounds.

Organizers estimate that the monument will cost about $850,000.

“It is appropriate to begin this project in the century anniversary year we are restoring the present facility. The Bill of Rights is foundational to the experience of self-government in our republic based on democratic principles,” said former Rep. Gary Banz.

The monument will be located on the plot of land that is directly across the drop-off driveway from the east entrance to the Oklahoma Capitol.

“The Bill of Rights defines us as a nation,” said retired Maj. Gen. Rita Aragon. “These are the freedoms countless Americans have fought and died to protect.”

Already, Anheuser-Busch announced that it is donating $25,000 to the fundraiser.

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are proud to support the Bill of Rights and the fundamental, unalienable rights it provides to all Americans. The Bill of Rights is the guiding light for individual freedoms and liberties around the world, and continues to be one of history’s most influential documents. We have had a longstanding commitment to these freedoms and to the service men and women who protect and defend them; our donation to this monument is an extension of our historical support. We are honored to contribute to this bipartisan effort and look forward to seeing it come to fruition,” said Matt LoPorto, Senior Director Sales & Marketing, Anheuser-Busch Sales of Oklahoma.

For those who would like to donate to the Oklahoma Bill of Rights monument, a dedicated bank account has been opened at BancFirst in Oklahoma City.