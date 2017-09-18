Police arrest alleged suspect following Sunday morning stabbing

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed a man early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to the 400 block of S. Meridian Ave. on reports of a possible stabbing.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he was able to give police a description of the suspect and his vehicle.

Authorities ultimately arrested 21-year-old Zachary Guerra on one complaint of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.