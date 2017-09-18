Police: Man holding stuffed unicorn arrested for robbery at Oklahoma State Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Fair exhibits, rides and food tends to draw crowds from across the state. However, police say while it is all fun and games, you should still keep a close eye out for suspicious behavior.

Authorities say they arrested one man who allegedly robbed a worker at the Oklahoma State Fair this weekend.

According to the arrest affidavit, an officer working the fair was flagged down by an employee at a carnival stand following an alleged robbery.

The victim told police that the suspect was wearing a white t-shirt and carrying a white and pink unicorn.

The affidavit states that the victim told officers that the man asked for a cigarette before attempting to steal money from him.

Officers eventually caught up with 20-year-old Godfrey Washington III and took him into custody.

Washington was arrested on complaints of robbery by force, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and concealing stolen property.