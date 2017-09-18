× Police: Teen dies following stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say one man is dead following a stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 1:17 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to a stabbing in the 1400 block of N.W. 16th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 19-year-old Tristen Bingham.

Bingham was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Bradley Warren Burke on one count of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.