Police: Teen dies following stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say one man is dead following a stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City.
Around 1:17 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to a stabbing in the 1400 block of N.W. 16th St.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found 19-year-old Tristen Bingham.
Bingham was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities arrested 18-year-old Bradley Warren Burke on one count of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing.
If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.
35.467560 -97.516428