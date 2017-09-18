Rainy Monday morning, make way for the heat to be back tomorrow

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move east across the state this morning. Skies will clear from west to east this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible for the northern half of the state overnight with lows in the low 70s.

The heat returns tomorrow with highs in the 90s with a strong south wind. Winds will pick up between 15 to 30 mph. Isolated storms are possible in southern and eastern Oklahoma. Highs Wednesday will soar to the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Thursday and Friday. There’s a better chance for storms Sunday through Tuesday next week with a cold front. Stay tuned for updates!