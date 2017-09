Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was ejected from the Sooners' win over Tulane last Saturday after being flagged for a targeting penalty.

Because the play occurred in the first half, Lamb will play for OU when the Sooners visit Baylor this  Saturday at 5:30.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley believes when a targeting penalty is called, it should be a clear cut foul and not even debatable.