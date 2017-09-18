Trial of Oklahoma man accused of beheading co-worker continues Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. -- Day three of a trial against an Oklahoma man accused of beheading a co-worker continued Monday morning.

Alton Nolen is accused of beheading Colleen Hufford inside the Vaughan Foods distribution center, now Fresh Creative Foods, and stabbing Traci Johnson in September 2014.

Hufford died as a result of her injuries, but Johnson survived.

Last week, six witnesses took the stand testifying against Nolen. Many of them are either former or current employees at Vaughan Foods, recalling graphic details from that day.

"I was looking at something horrific, something you shouldn't have to see," one worker testified.

During opening statements, defense attorney Shea Smith told the jury of 12 there was no doubt Nolen killed Hufford; however, she argues he was mentally ill and did not understand what he was doing was wrong.

The jury in this trial consists of eight men and four women, plus three alternates.