“We are one big blue family,” 2 officers recovering after being shot in Chickasha

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Law enforcement officers spent all day Monday going through the house where two Chickasha police officers were shot after trying to serve a search warrant.

It happened Sunday afternoon at a home in the 3500 block of S. 4th.

Officers Matt Schoolfield and Daniel Ramirez were both injured by gunfire.

Ramirez was treated and released at Grady Memorial Hospital in Chickasha.

Schoolfield remains hospitalized at OU Medical Center.

We’re told he was shot in his forearm and will require reconstructive surgery.

The suspect, Alex Klingler, 62, was also injured and will be booked into the Grady County jail as soon as he is released from the hospital.

Ramirez posted a picture of him and Schoolfield together on Facebook with the caption “I’ll walk through hell’s gates and back with you.”

Master Sergeant Charlie Phillips is the chaplain for the Oklahoma City Police Department.

He responded to the hospital Sunday night to help with family and other officers.

“Because we are one big blue family,” Phillips said. “Because Oklahoma City has the number on trauma hospital, being OU Medical Center, we as a team respond to the hospital to assist in any way we can.”

The owner of the Conoco gas station just down the street from the home where the shooting took place said Klingler was a regular customer.

“He’d come every morning, get a cup of coffee, get his donuts. He’s really a decent person, and we never had an issue with,” said Bassm Alzoubi.

Alzoubi said the officers would come into his store, as well.

“It really is sad, the whole thing, yes. I know the neighbor, and I know the police. They always come here a lot. And, I never thought will happen something like this,” Alzoubi said.

Phillips said they will continue to help Schoolfield’s family and the entire Chickasha Police Department recover from the traumatic event.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is heading the investigation into what happened.

They’re expected to release more information Tuesday morning at a press conference in Chickasha.