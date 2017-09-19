× 15-year-old Oklahoma girl accused in murder of mother’s boyfriend sentenced to life in prison

RIPLEY, Okla. – A 15-year-old Oklahoma girl accused in the murder of her mother’s boyfriend has been sentenced to serve life in prison.

In April 2016, Makayla Brown, then 14, shot and killed 45-year-old Mario Smith Sr. inside of his Ripley, Okla. home.

Smith was found lying face down on his kitchen floor in a pool of blood.

Officials say the girl knew the man because he’d been in a relationship with her mother.

Court records show Makayla Brown and her mother were at Smith’s home with several friends the night of April 19th.

One woman told investigators she saw Brown shoot Smith once in the head.

She said she thought it might be “because a month earlier, Mario had pistol whipped Makayla’s mother in the head.”

Smith has been in his own trouble before.

He’s a convicted felon who had been arrested on a slew of charges for drugs, racketeering, assault and battery, and concealing stolen property.

He was due in court the very next morning after he was killed.

The district attorney originally charged Brown as an adult.

However, Brown’s legal counsel reached an agreement with the district attorney to try the girl as a youthful offender.

Earlier this summer, the Stillwater girl pleaded no contest to the first-degree murder charge.

No plea agreement was in place.

This week, the teen was sentenced to serve life in prison with all but the first 25 years suspended.

Although Brown said she was sorry for her role in Smith’s death during her sentencing, the judge who sentenced the teen believes she has no remorse.

“Other than your statements today … I’ve found your demeanor, your comments … somewhat indifferent … remorseless. This is all about murdering another. Without excuse; there are some mitigating circumstances … but something as heinous as first-degree murder is inexcusable,” the judge said in court, the Stillwater News Press reports.

“I challenge you, Makayla; while in (custody of OJA), to work the rehabilitation program, pursue an education and use every opportunity to put yourself in a positive light for these reviews going forward,” the judge told the teen. “You have those opportunities as a youthful offender.”