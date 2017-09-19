5-year-old battling cancer joins Norman Police Department as honorary police officer

NORMAN, Okla. – A 5-year-old battling cancer got a big surprise from the Norman Police Department.

Zac Yanch joined the ranks of the Norman Police Department and became an honorary police officer Tuesday.

“5-year-old Zac Yanch may currently be battling cancer, but his courage and strength were on display this morning!” the Norman Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Zac was able to meet officers, explore various police units and even meet Batman!

He also got to put on officers’ gear and even take some of his own home.

“Stay strong, Zac! NPD has your back on this journey!” the department said.