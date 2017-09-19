Body of 19-year-old found at Oklahoma City park ruled as homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are releasing new details about a man whose body was found at a metro park over the weekend.

Police have ruled 19-year-old Wilson Perez’s death as a homicide.

They say his cause of death was due to “blunt force head trauma and strangulation.”

It started around 2 p.m. Sunday when officers were called to Harlow Park near N.W. 19th and N. Ann Arbor Ave. after reports of a body found.

When officials arrived on scene, the victim’s family members were already there. They said they began searching for Perez in nearby areas after he did not come home.

They found Perez’s body in the park near a soccer field.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, contact police.