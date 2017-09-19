Brey Walker Named Army All-American

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Westmoore offensive lineman Brey Walker is an Army All-American. One of the highest honors a high school football player can receive. He was honored at an event at Westmoore High School on Tuesday.

Walker was given his game jersey for the contest. The game will be played January 6th, 2018 and you can watch it only on Oklahoma's News Four.

The OU commit transferred from Southmoore to Westmoore for his senior season. He's not the only state of Oklahoma representative in the contest and in the video above, you can hear who he's excited to go head to head against.