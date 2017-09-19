Community meeting planned to review proposed renovations of F.D. Moon Academy

OKLAHOMA CITY – District officials say they will meet with the community to discuss the planned renovations at F.D. Moon Academy.

During the meeting, community members can review the preliminary design for the renovations at the school. The project includes a new elevator, restroom renovations and a fire sprinkler system.

The project is being funded by MAPS for Kids.

The community meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday inside the school’s cafeteria, located at 1901 N.E. 13th St.