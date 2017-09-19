Deputy shoots, wounds 2 after chase in eastern Oklahoma

OKMULGEE, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the Okmulgee County sheriff has asked the agency to investigate a shooting by a deputy that wounded two men at the end of police pursuit in eastern Oklahoma.

The OSBI says the deputy on Saturday was pursuing a car carrying two people when the driver turned around and drove toward the officer.

The officer then fired several times, striking 34-year-old driver Chris Culberson of Duncan and his passenger, whose name wasn’t immediately released.

Culberson is hospitalized in undisclosed condition and the passenger was treated and released. The OSBI says the deputy was treated for an ankle injury and released.

The deputy’s name hasn’t been released.

The OSBI will provide a report to the district attorney, who will determine whether the shooting was justified.