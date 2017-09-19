Frontier Airlines to begin offering nonstop flights from Oklahoma City to San Diego

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re dreaming of a vacation, you may be able to get to The Golden State for less than $100.

On Tuesday, Frontier Airlines announced new nonstop flights from Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City to San Diego International Airport.

The flights will launch from Oklahoma City on April 9, 2018 and fares are currently on sale for as low as $49.

“These new routes continue to connect people to the places they want to travel,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president commercial – Frontier Airlines. “With our low fares and reliable service, we offer the best value in travel.”