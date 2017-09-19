× George Strait to perform in Tulsa for BOK Center’s 10th anniversary

TULSA, Okla. – The King of Country is back!

George Strait will be playing at an exclusive one-night engagement in Tulsa.

This is the first act announced for the “10 for 10” concert series celebrating the BOK Center’s 10th anniversary in 2018.

The celebration will feature ten “blockbuster artists commemorating the arena’s tenth anniversary.”

The show, “Strait Down Route 66,” will feature many of Strait’s number one hits like “Amarillo by Morning,” “Check Yes or No,” and “Troubador.”

The concert will be held June 2 and tickets go on sale September 29 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $79.75.

Click here for more information.

