Heartland Flyer offering deal for OU/Texas gameday

OKLAHOMA – If there is one thing University of Oklahoma and University of Texas fans can agree on, it’s that the road trip to the Red River Shootout in Dallas can be a long one.

Because of this, the Heartland Flyer is putting the Big Game Train on track to provide a hassle-free and economical way to travel from Oklahoma to Texas for the big game being played on Sat., Oct. 14.

Amtrak is offering $31 one-way tickets between Oklahoma City and Dallas, good for travel Oct. 13 through Oct. 15.

For a round-trip, this will be $62 per person.

Instead of dealing with the hassle of highway traffic, fans can sit back on the train and enjoy the on-board game day camaraderie.

The Heartland Flyer offers a café car to purchase snacks and refreshments.

The Big Game Train is scheduled to leave the Santa Fe Depot in Oklahoma City at 8:25 a.m. on Fri, Oct. 13, and arrive at 2 p.m. at the downtown Dallas Union Station.

The train has regularly scheduled stops in Norman, Purcell, Pauls Valley, Ardmore and in Texas at Gainesville and Fort Worth.

The Heartland Flyer will head back to Oklahoma City Sun., Oct. 15, leaving downtown Dallas Union Station at 2:15 p.m. and arriving at 9:27 p.m. in Oklahoma City.

Seating is limited and fans should tackle this ticket deal as soon as possible to ensure their spot.

For fares and schedules or to book, buy and print your ticket, go to Amtrak.com or call 800-USA-RAIL. For the special Big Game Train rates, use the promo code V763 when booking travel on the Heartland Flyer.

The Heartland Flyer has carried more than one million passengers between Oklahoma City and Fort Worth since daily service started in 1999.

