Investigators, technical officers expected to testify against Moore beheading suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. -- Investigators and technical officers are expected to testify against a beheading suspect Tuesday.

Alton Nolen is accused of beheading a coworker and stabbing another inside Vaughan Foods in September 2014. Colleen Hufford died as a result of her injuries. Traci Johnson was critically injured but survived.

On Monday, Johnson testified against Nolen describing her alleged attack in graphic detail.

She told the courtroom she "didn't know what to think" as she screamed for help.

The state has called a total of 15 witnesses to the stand, as of Monday afternoon.

Cleveland County DA Greg Mashburn said technical officers and crime investigators are expected to testify in court Tuesday.

The jury will be shown crime scene photographs.

According to Mashburn, the state finish presenting their evidence by Wednesday with the defense starting shortly after.