Man dressed in KKK outfit protests racism at OU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - A man dressed in a KKK outfit was protesting Tuesday on the University of Oklahoma campus.

His outfit drew attention from both students and law enforcement.

However, the man, who said his name is "Mike," said he wore the outfit to draw attention to racism on campus. He also said he's not part of the KKK or a racist.

Students, however, found his approach to be offensive.

The university sent us this statement:

"The individual from out of state is not affiliated with OU in any way and does not represent the values of the university family. University officials have been monitoring the situation closely to ensure the safety of the OU community."