OKC youth boxing gym backed into a corner

OKLAHOMA CITY - No one messes with boxing professional and trainer Nikki Burleson's kids.

“This is their one time to perform and shine in front of their friends and family,” she said.

These youth boxers from Rival Boxing Gym OKC were hit with a low blow, locked out just weeks away from their annual “Rise of an Empire III” fundraiser at the Ramada OKC Hotel near Bricktown.

“My heart sunk down into my stomach because I knew we had already paid,” Nikki said. “I know how much this means to the kids and our boxing community.”

The hotel shut down without notice.

It’s a troubled property that's been on our radar for some time now, formerly the Bricktown Hotel and Convention Center.

The previous owner ran the hotel into the ground.

Now the state says the new owner group owes it in excess of $70,000 for unpaid sales tax.

Oklahoma Tax Commission spokesperson Paula Ross said, “Two months ago we gave them a 30 day notice that they had to get in a payout plan or make the payment and then we've given them several other additional weeks, time and they didn't, so we had to do a close order.”

Tuesday, there was no sign of management or the gym's $1200 deposit.

Many of these kids are depending on this fundraiser to make their dreams of making the U.S. National Boxing Team come true.

“If we don't raise the money, that's their year pretty much gone of traveling and being able to go compete at these tournaments out of state where they can their points to make the us team,” Nikki said.

So here we are two weeks out, fliers have been made, tickets and tables sold, and dozens of fighters and their families from out-of-state are on their way to OKC and expecting the show to go on.

On the ropes, but not out, these kids are tough.

The In Your Corner team is ready to go toe to toe for them.

We got a member of the hotel staff on the phone, who told us he had no idea about the unpaid taxes.

He assured us a full refund is on the way within the next 24 hours.

We'll keep you posted on that refund.

We're in the process of helping the gym to find a new venue for the fundraiser.