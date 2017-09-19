Oklahoma family searching for answers after 25-year-old Oklahoma man found dead in roadway

STILLWATER, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is searching for answers after a 25-year-old Oklahoma dead was found dead near the Stillwater airport Friday.

Johnathan James Long, 25, was found dead in the roadway of an intersection of Airport and Sangre roads, just outside of city limits, around 6:46 a.m. Friday, the Stillwater News press reports.

At this time, little is known about Long’s death; however, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for funeral expenses, officials believe Long may be the victim of a hit-and-run.

Long’s funeral is expected to be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Bethel Cemetery in Glencoe.