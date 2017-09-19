Police: Man accused of shooting two officers was wanted on attempted kidnapping, assault charges

CHICKASHA, Okla. – We’re learning more about the suspect who is accused of shooting two Chickasha police officers this past weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, officers with the Chickasha Police Department were serving a search warrant in the 3500 block of S. 4th St.

While at the scene, investigators say shots were fired from a man inside the building.

“Subject’s moving through the building. Randomly firing through the walls. East side, west side, rounds coming out,” an officer can be heard saying on the 911 call. “Shots fired! Large amount. Subject barricaded. We have one of our officers shot.”

Now, we’re learning more about the reason why police were serving a search warrant at 61-year-old Alex Klingler’s home.

On Tuesday morning, officials with the Chickasha Police Department say Klingler was wanted for the attempted kidnapping and assault of a woman.

Investigators say the woman had both of her wrists broken as she tried to escape her captor.

The Chickasha police chief says when his officers went to Klingler’s house to serve the search warrant, he opened fire on them.

Sgt. Matt Schoolfield and Officer Daniel Ramirez were both hit by gunfire, but the chief says that seven of his men were injured.

Officer Ramirez was treated and released, while Sgt. Schoolfield remains hospitalized.

KFOR was told that he was shot in his forearm and will require reconstructive surgery.

Klingler was also hit by the gunfire, but he was booked into the Grady County Jail Monday night after being released from the hospital.