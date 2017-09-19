× Police: Man allegedly exposed himself to boy as a threat to do his homework

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a man has been taken into custody after he allegedly exposed himself to a young boy as a threat, according to the arrest affidavit.

On Sept. 17, officers were called to a home along S.E. 46th St. after a woman said she wanted to report a case of child molesting.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim’s mother told police that her son claimed that 33-year-old Jimmy Chatham has been exposing himself to him.

“[Victim] went on to say that [Chatham] does this to basically threaten [Victim.] [Chatham] tells [Victim] that he will put his penis in [Victim’s] butt if [Victim] does not do his homework,” the affidavit states.

At one point, the victim told his mother that Chatham had inappropriately touched him.

When the victim’s mother confronted Chatham, she says he told her that he was “overwhelmed and stressed.”

Chatham was arrested on a complaint of lewd acts with a child.